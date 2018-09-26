State awards 33 localities $1.2 million for school resource, security officers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that $1.2 million dollars will be awarded to 33 localities for school resource officers and school security officer positions.
Funding for the grants came through the state-funded Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program.
“Providing a healthy and safe learning environment in each of our schools is critical to the success of every student in the Commonwealth, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Northam. “I am pleased to see school divisions continuing to partner together to increase safety and enhance school climates, and to continue Virginia’s leadership on school safety.”
The Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety received 52 grant applications from 48 localities, requesting more than $2.6 million in grant funds.
There were 33 grants approved, which will fund 30 new school resource officer and three school security officer positions at schools throughout the Commonwealth. Eighteen positions will be at middle and high schools, with 15 at elementary schools.
