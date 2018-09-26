Richmond reacts to Bill Cosby’s prison sentence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday, former comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced three to 10 years in prison for a 2004 sexual assault.
Not many can forget The Cosby Show, a sitcom that documented the life of a successful couple who instilled family values in their children.
"I can’t forget the great contributions he made to the African-American community and to the communities as a whole to continue your education, looking at more than one side of what an African-American family looks like. Yes, African-American moms and dads can live in the same house and they can be doctors. They can be attorneys,” Richmond radio personality Clovia Lawrence, also known as “Community Clovia” said.
It’s why Cosby’s fall from grace is bittersweet for her. She met Cosby on several occasions.
First, when she was a student at Virginia Union University.
"We traveled to the set of The Cosby Show and we had an opportunity to sit on the set with Bill Cosby,” Lawrence said.
Then again, at an education event in Richmond.
"I was like ‘Oh my God, that is Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby!’ He was like, ‘Come on. Walk in with us.’ I took a lot of great nuggets from him {to} achieve, press on, be the best you can be,” Lawrence added.
Advice that made an impact prior to the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.
"I don’t condone that behavior. There are people that are watching now that are going through some of the same things,” she said.
Right after the judge handed down the sentence, NBC12 hit the streets to learn what many of you had to say.
"The women needed to have some closure because it was such an ordeal for them,” Hatcher Jeter said.
"Sounds like they really don’t have a lot of hard evidence…there are a lot of men that are found guilty that are not guilty,” another added.
"He got what he deserved for what he did. I think it’s a good thing,” Shana White said.
"At the end of the day, regardless of that defect in character that he had, he did contribute greatly to our society, and I won’t ever forget that,” Lawrence said.
Cosby must receive counseling while in prison and will appear on a registry of sex offenders. He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
