Report card on children’s physical activity to be released

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - The National Physical Activity Plan Alliance (NPAPA) is releasing its 2018 United States Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth next week.
This will be the third comprehensive assessment of physical activity in U.S. children and youth, updating the first report card released in 2014 and the second released in 2016.
The report card will include an overall physical activity grade and grades for nine specific indicators. In addition, individual state data and recommendations for how grades can be improved.
The report will be released on Oct. 2 at the U.S. Capitol Senate Visitor’s Center.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.