OTTERLY GREAT UPDATE! We are happy to report that the orphaned otters we rescued earlier this summer, have been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild! The sisters spent just under 16 weeks at our North Carolina Zoo VHS Wildlife Rehab Center. This was a collaborative effort between the Zoo, NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission https://www.nczoo.org/news/orphaned-otters-released-wild-after-collaboration-three-nc-agencies