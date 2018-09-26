New buildings, parking deck planned for old Westhampton School site

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The latest plans for the old Westhampton School on the corner of Libbie and Patterson Avenues have been released.
Bon Secours and Thalhimer Realty Partners are planning a $53 million development with four buildings, including a parking deck, apartments and medical offices. The oldest building on the property, the 1917 building on the corner of Libbie and Patterson Avenues, will remain and be renovated into office space.
The other building comprising the historic school will be razed. In its place will stand a new, mixed use building with office space and 54 apartments. Behind it, Bon Secours plans to erect a parking deck, with 75 additional apartments adjoining it. Behind the 1917 renovated building, will be another new building intended for medical offices.
The development comes after years of back-and-forth over the fate of the Westhampton School property. Initially, Bon Secours leased the old Westhampton School from the city in 2012, with the intent of renovating the building into a nursing school. However, the health system ultimately concluded that renovations would be too costly, with the building so old and not up-to-code.
Last year, Bon Secours pitched demolishing both buildings, to an outcry from members of the community who hoped to retain the historic school. Last week, Bon Secours introduced the current rendition of its plans, after the Richmond City Council voted to rezone the property over the summer, allowing for mixed use development.
