Netflix: What’s coming and going in October

Netflix: What’s coming and going in October
Among the notable Netflix originals coming in October are “Making a Murderer: Part 2” and “Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3,” so the fans of those series have something to look forward to as the weather (hopefully) cools. (Source: Netflix)
By RNN Staff | September 26, 2018 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 10:07 AM

(RNN) - Say hello to “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and say goodbye to “Donnie Darko.”

In what seems like a counterintuitive move, Netflix will be pulling the surrealistic flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal this month a couple of weeks before Halloween - the holiday season in which it is set. Ditto for “The Lost Boys,” the stylish vampire flick featuring a young Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.

But the 80′s cult classic “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” - known for the famous big bathtub fight scene and the putdown, “I know you are, but what am I?” - is making a return, so get your popcorn and trick gum, and get ready to laugh.

Other notable films coming include the tearjerker “The Green Mile” and another 80s cult classic, “The NeverEnding Story,” while “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Boogie Nights” will boogie out of the Netflix queue.

Among the notable Netflix originals coming in October are “Making a Murderer: Part 2” and “Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3,” so the fans of those series have something to look forward to as the weather (hopefully) cools.

Available

Oct. 1

  • Angel Eyes
  • Anger Management
  • Billy Madison
  • Black Dynamite
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Empire Records
  • Gotham: Season 4
  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
  • Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
  • Must Love Dogs
  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
  • Mystic River
  • New York Minute
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Pay It Forward
  • Pee-wee's Big Adventure
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumble in the Bronx
  • She's Out of My League
  • Sommersby
  • The Dead Pool
  • The Devil's Advocate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Lake House
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The Shining
  • V for Vendetta
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

  • Truth or Dare (2017)

Oct. 4

  • Creeped Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  • Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode 

Oct. 5

Oct. 6

  • Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Oct. 9

Oct. 10

Oct. 11

Oct. 12

Oct. 15

Oct. 16

Oct. 19

Oct. 21

Oct. 23

Oct. 24

Oct. 25

  • Great News: Season 2

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Oct. 30

Oct. 31

  • Goldie & Bear: Season 2
  • GUN CITY - NETFLIX FILM

Last call

Oct. 1

  • 21
  • Adventureland 
  • Akira 
  • Bad Boys 
  • Boogie Nights 
  • Cinderella Man 
  • Curse of Chucky
  • Eyes Wide Shut 
  • Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • Guess Who 
  • Inside Man 
  • Let Me In 
  • Life Is Beautiful 
  • Menace II Society 
  • Red Dragon 
  • Scream 2 
  • Sin City 
  • Stealth 
  • The Adventures of Tintin 
  • The Clan 
  • The Family Man 
  • The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence 
  • The Lost Boys 
  • The Rugrats Movie 
  • Trading Places 
  • White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 2

  • The Human Centipede: First Sequence 

Oct. 6

  • The BFG 

Oct. 8

  • 90210: Seasons 1-5
  • Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 10

  • Leap Year 

Oct. 13

  • The Nut Job 

Oct. 14

  • About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
  • The Babadook

Oct. 17

  • Donnie Darko 

Oct. 22

  • The Secret Life of Pets 

Oct. 24

  • V/H/S/2 

Oct. 25

  • Big Eyes 
  • Queen of Katwe

Oct. 26

  • Southside with You 

Oct. 28

  • Bridget Jones’s Baby 

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.