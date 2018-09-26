Necco Wafers’ future becomes clearer, even as Necco will soon not exist

(RNN) – Necco Wafers, the historic candy almost as maligned as it is beloved, will live to see another day, even if the company for which they were named nears an end.
The chalky disc candies had their future thrown into jeopardy with the bankruptcy of Necco – the New England Confectionary Co. There appeared to be a reprieve, however, when Ohio-based Spangler purchased what was left of the company at an auction earlier this year.
But that purchase was never completed, and Necco was instead sold to an investment firm called Round Hill Investments.
Last week, Spangler announced it had in the end acquired two Necco brands – Wafers and Sweethearts, famous as the heart-shaped candy with messages like “Love You” on them, ubiquitous around Valentine’s Day.
The company’s CEO, Kirk Vashaw, said in a release that they hope to revive Wafers sometime next year and have Sweethearts back in production in time by Valentine’s Day 2020.
“Sweethearts and Necco Wafers are iconic brands with rich hundred-year-plus histories,” Vashaw said. “These are perfect additions to our portfolio of traditional candies.”
Spangler notably also makes Dum-Dum lollipops.
What was left of the Necco, meanwhile, is being sold piecemeal, according to The Boston Globe.
The paper reported on Tuesday that its candy manufacturing equipment is being sold in an online auction this week, as well as four remaining candy brands.
Necco was officially formed in a merger in 1901, but began producing the Wafers under another name beginning in 1847.
The company’s Revere, MA, plant was shut down in July.
An industry executive, Jim Greenberg of Union Confectionery Machinery, told The Globe that this much equipment on sale at one time is basically unprecedented.
“We’re calling this the biggest candy auction of the 21st century,” Greenberg said. “Nothing is even close.”
