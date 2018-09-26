Kroger gives $7,500 to area schools to fight lunch debt

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kroger donated $7,500 to help reduce student lunch debt at Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover schools.
Lunch debt happens when a student can’t pay for their meal, and Kroger said it is often the result of families that struggle to provide food at home for financial reasons but still do not qualify for the free or reduced lunch program.
More than $48,000 of lunch debt is accrued each year.
Each school district received $2,500, which Kroger said will help 1,900 students.
Additionally, Kroger is sponsoring the food pantry at George Wythe High School in Richmond, which will serve more than 200 families.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.