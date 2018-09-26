Keeshae Jacobs vigil to mark second anniversary of disappearance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It has been two years since Keeshae Jacobs went missing, and detectives are asking for information on her whereabouts.
Jacobs was last seen Sept. 26, 2016, at Chimborazo Park. She told a family member she would see them the next day, but she never returned home.
Police believed foul play was involved and have not uncovered any details about her disappearance.
A vigil will be held at Forest Hill Park on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Jacobs was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance and is described as a black female about 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.
She has several tattoos, including a leaf on her right calf, two paw prints on her right thigh and a flower on her right shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.