Keeshae Jacobs vigil to mark second anniversary of disappearance

Keeshae Jacobs went missing in 2016 and detectives are asking for information on her whereabouts. (Tynes, Brian)
By Brian Tynes | September 26, 2018 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 11:42 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It has been two years since Keeshae Jacobs went missing, and detectives are asking for information on her whereabouts.

Jacobs was last seen Sept. 26, 2016, at Chimborazo Park. She told a family member she would see them the next day, but she never returned home.

Police believed foul play was involved and have not uncovered any details about her disappearance.

A vigil will be held at Forest Hill Park on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Jacobs was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance and is described as a black female about 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

She has several tattoos, including a leaf on her right calf, two paw prints on her right thigh and a flower on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

