Henrico firefighters offer safety tips following bathroom fire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters quickly extinguished a bathroom fire in a town house on Binford Lane.
The fire is believed to have started from the bathroom’s exhaust fan.
No one was injured and the home’s occupants are staying with family members.
Henrico fire said exhaust fan fires are common and to help prevent them, homeowners should remove and clean the fan cover at least once a year, don’t let the fan run for extended periods of time and replace the fan if it starts making strange noises or stops working.
