DMV to issue REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses Oct. 1

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia will begin issuing REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses Oct. 1.
REAL ID will be required to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
A U.S. passport and some military IDs will be acceptable in lieu of a REAL ID compliant driver’s license.
An in-person visit to a DMV office, along with proper documentation, is required to obtain a REAL ID.
Current Virginia licenses will continue to be accepted for voting, cashing checks and other activities requiring identification, even after Oct. 1, 2020.
To denote the difference, a REAL ID license will have a star in the upper right corner to show it is compliant with federal law.
Residents are not required to obtain a new driver’s license before Oct. 1, 2020, unless planning to use it for purposes designated by the REAL ID Act of 2005.
