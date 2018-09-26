DMV to issue REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses Oct. 1

DMV to issue REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses Oct. 1
Virginia DMV will issue REAL ID compliant license Oct. 1.
By Brian Tynes | September 26, 2018 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated September 26 at 12:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia will begin issuing REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses Oct. 1.

REAL ID will be required to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

A U.S. passport and some military IDs will be acceptable in lieu of a REAL ID compliant driver’s license.

An in-person visit to a DMV office, along with proper documentation, is required to obtain a REAL ID.

Current Virginia licenses will continue to be accepted for voting, cashing checks and other activities requiring identification, even after Oct. 1, 2020.

To denote the difference, a REAL ID license will have a star in the upper right corner to show it is compliant with federal law.

Residents are not required to obtain a new driver’s license before Oct. 1, 2020, unless planning to use it for purposes designated by the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.