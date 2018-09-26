Counterfeit bills used at 2 Church Hill hair salons

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating the use of counterfeit bills at several Church Hill businesses Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to Luminary Hair Co. on North 25th Street after the owner said a man had come into the store and paid for an item with a counterfeit $20 bill.
“Nothing about it seemed remarkably suspicious other than it was someone who wasn’t a regular client of ours getting a travel product,” said owner Carly Moenich. “Typically, people would ask more questions about the product if they didn’t usually come here, or didn’t regularly use it.”
Moenich said after the customer left the manager of the shop started analyzing the bill and came to her to report the issue.
“I came up and compared it to a regular $20 and it wasn’t even the same length,” Moenich said. “Upon further investigation, it was very obvious it wasn’t real because it was cut kind of crooked.”
After contacting police, Moenich went ahead to call other small businesses in the area to alert them about the counterfeit bills.
“Luminary Salon gave us a call and said there was someone who had just been in there who had bought some product with a fake $20 bill and we should watch out for him,” said Alex Roan, a manager at Seven Hills Studio. “Then it clicked, and upon checking it out [our bill] it was 100% fake.”
Roan said he got the call from Luminary Hair Co. within 10 minutes of the man walking out of the Seven Hills Studio.
“He was very kind, very nice… it didn’t seem weird at all,” Roan said. “It was actually a pleasant experience, except for the fact he gave us a fake.”
Police said the suspect, described as a black male wearing thick glasses, a dark baseball cap, dark T-shirt and blue jeans, was last seen walking south on North 25th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates and watch on NBC12 at 6 p.m.
