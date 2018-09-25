‘We want his story to be told’: Family remembers man shot and killed in East End

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The grief and shock are still fresh for family and friends of a young man from New Kent, shot and killed in the city’s east end.
“It is the worst phone call a parent can receive,” said Diane Grey, Joshua Grey’s mother. “Josh was in a public place, didn’t go there to do anything bad or wrong, he was selling an iPhone and he lost his life.”
Richmond Police said on Sept. 17, 23-year old Joshua Grey was shot at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street. They said Grey entered a convenience store after being shot and died inside the store.
“We need to end the gun violence. People are too quick to react with that as an option," said Grey.
The Richmond Police Department is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in connection to Josh’s death. Minutes before the shooting occurred, surveillance video shows the suspect walking in the 1700 block of Carver Street.
Grey’s parents believe he used the Letgo App to arrange the sale of an iPhone, and hope now to help save a life by sharing their heartbreak and taking a stand against gun violence.
“I feel like I was given this opportunity to share not only Josh’s story, but to bring awareness to some of the naive things kids will do, but it shouldn’t cost them their life,” said Grey.
Diane Grey said her son’s funeral was full of the best memories with Josh, shared by friends and family.
“Always having a smile on his face, always willing to help somebody and just a very vibrant, young man.” she said. “I just want people to know who Josh was.”
She wants her son to be remembered beyond the way she said his life was senselessly taken. Grey said Josh was an aspiring model, who also worked at Outback Steakhouse, and was known for being a supportive big brother to his two younger siblings.
Josh loved being by the water, whether it was the river or the beach. Grey said after reading her son’s obituary, a woman who remembered Josh as her server reached out to the family to let them know that just one interaction with Josh left a lasting impression.
The family has already set up a memorial fund in his honor and they are now committed to helping other families who may have experienced the same tragedy.
“Too many young lives have been lost. The community needs to come together and stop, just stop it," Grey said.
