Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 25

National Voter Registration Day
By Brian Tynes | September 25, 2018 at 5:39 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 7:53 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We might see a little bit of the sun today. Whaaaaaaaat???

Contraband concern

A controversial prison policy says female visitors are not allowed to wear their own tampons.

Prison tampon ban generates controversy

A gamble on gambling

OTB site along Midlothian Turnpike gets go-ahead from Richmond City Council.

Richmond City Council approves off-track betting site
A comeback?

Electric scooters that got taken off Richmond’s streets may be returning.

Active Aging

Senior field day helps the elderly keep moving and have a little fun.

Sports Backers host field day for the elderly

Sunshine?

It won’t exactly be a beautiful day, but it may not be as dreary as it has been.

Tuesday morning forecast

Get signed up

Tuesday, Sept. 25 – National Voter Registration Day

Good boys

Posted by Bandit's Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) on Monday, September 24, 2018

