Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeros as grades

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A teacher in Florida believes students should only get credit for work that is completed and handed in. Now, she says she is without a job for going against her former school’s policy.
Diane Tirado was an eighth-grade history teacher at West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie, a school that has a “no zero policy” written in the school’s handbook.
She says she gave her students weeks to complete an explorer notebook project, but many of the children failed to turn in the work. Tirado gave her students a zero instead of a 50 percent, as recommended by the handbook.
Tirado was fired on Sept. 14 for going against the school policy.
On her last day, Tirado left a message on the classroom whiteboard.
She also posted the photo on Facebook, which has more than 780 reactions as of Tuesday morning. Many of the people who commented on her post have shown support for the terminated teacher.
Tirado says she does not regret handing out the grade.
