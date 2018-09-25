Sports Backers host field day for the elderly

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sports Backers hosted a field day allowing seniors to turn back time and get physical for Active Aging Week.
Sports Backers partnered with Senior Connections to bring seniors a day of fun.
“I was thinking about what we can do and health fair was the first idea, and I thought that’s not a way to kick off an Active Aging Week. We want to have those resources, but we want to do it in a way that’s more fun," said Jacki Quinlan, director of community outreach at Sports Backers.
Activities ranged from ring toss, pin-the-tail and corn hole.
“The theme this year for Active Aging Week is living well, and so we thought it made perfect sense to have a fun way to get seniors moving," said Quinlan.
“It’s very exciting. It gives me a chance to exercise, move my body and get rhythm," said participant Shirley Reid.
While hitting the dance floor, the elderly participants proved that no matter the age, you’re only as old as you feel.
“It’s healthy. It makes me feel alive, which is special for me at my age,” said Reid.
The main goal of Active Aging Week is to celebrate and engage seniors in communities while also promoting active living.
“The most important thing is for everyone to be active. To enjoy being active. Don’t stop because you’re at a certain age, but just keep on going within your limits," said Reid
“No matter what age you are in the City of Richmond, we want you to be out there and active. It helps with your health and we want to extend the life of every person in the city from childhood to our seniors," said Mayor Levar Stoney.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.