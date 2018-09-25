Second phase of new Jackson Ward development begins

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Officials broke ground on the second phase of a major new development in Jackson Ward.
The $30 million development will be for mixed income and is located between North 1st and 2nd streets.
The stories and the history of Jackson Ward can be felt across the neighborhood.
“The African-American people. There’s so many of them. They did such great things for this area and it needs not be forgotten,” Darlene Jackson said.
“All through this neighborhood there are firsts,” Lopiano said.
But then it all stopped.
“Years ago, leaders sacrificed Jackson Ward in the name of progress, otherwise known as Interstate 195. The scars of that division are still with us today,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Both neighbors and politicians alike are hoping progress in the form of this new retail and housing development will bring new economic life to the community.
“To bring it back because a lot of people have forgotten what Jackson Ward is about,” Jackson said.
The project is set to be completed at the end of 2019.
