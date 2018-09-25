Richmond man lends neighbor his car for 2 months

“I said, ‘would you be willing to take us to the wound care doctor?’ He said, ‘absolutely, I don’t have any problem helping you guys,'" said Sawyer. "And just all of a sudden, one day he looked at me and he said, ‘how would you like to take my car and go to work tomorrow?’ I said, ‘take your car?’ Every time I had a house to clean he would give me the keys to his vehicle, and I would clean the house, come right back home and give him his keys back.”