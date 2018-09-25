Richmond man killed in single-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Sept. 14.
John David Cox, 44, died after the Mercury sedan he was riding in ran off the road in the 5700 block of White Oak Road and struck a tree.
Cox was sitting in the front passenger seat and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The driver and a back seat passenger were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed and alcohol are considered factors, and the crash remains under investigation.
