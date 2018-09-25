Police search for man who exposed himself to teen at bus stop

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a teen at a bus stop on Tuesday morning.
Police say the suspect is a black male between 20 and 30 years old with “scruffy" facial hair. He was wearing tan pants and a black hoodie.
He was in a black Dodge truck with gold decals on the side and a landscaping trailer attached to the rear.
“My daughter went to the bus stop like she normally does every morning and the bus was running a little bit late, so she was out there a little longer than usual,” said the 15-year-old’s mother, who did not want to be identified.
The mom says the truck had New York license plates.
“He asked my daughter for directions and then proceeded to expose himself and tell her to get in the truck," she said.
The mother says the teen ran home and the truck sped away.
The mom then called police, who responded by sending numerous officers to the scene in the 3900 block of Shae Place around 8:30 a.m.
“I hope they get you soon because I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what my daughter and family went through today,” the mom said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804- 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
