Man pleads guilty to 2017 murders at Midlothian Village

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Jarmaine Free will serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the deaths of two people at Midlothian Village apartments in April 2017.
Free, 22, was charged with two counts of murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was already in custody for an unrelated charge at the time of the charges, which came a month after the shooting.
Kejuan L. Goode, 18, and Terrell D. Thomas, 20, were killed April 8, 2017. Both died at the scene.
Free pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and the two firearm charges. He received 40 years with 24 years suspended in each murder count, five years for one firearm charge and three years for another. The total amount of time Free was sentenced to prison is 40 years.
