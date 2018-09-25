Pit bull rescued from fighting ring to become police K9

Pit bull rescued from fighting ring to become police K9
Dallas is one of 30 pit bulls were seized from a compound in Canada in 2015. (Source: Throw Away Project/Facebook)
September 25, 2018 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 10:45 AM

HONAKER, Va. (AP) - A 3-year-old pit bull named Dallas who was rescued from a fighting ring in Canada is set to become a drug-sniffing police dog in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports Dallas is among the first pit bulls ever rescued from fighting to train as police dogs. Honaker police Chief Brandon Cassell says a badge has already been ordered for Dallas, who starts next month.

Dallas and 30 other pit bulls were seized from a compound in Canada in 2015. Eighteen were sent to rescues following a court-battle for rehabilitation by Ontario-based shelter Dog Tales.

Dallas was enrolled in a program at Florida-rescue Pit Sisters that matches hard-to-adopt dogs with prison inmates, who train and care for them. He was then trained for his police role by nonprofit Throw Away Dogs Project.

Dallas is riding on the elevator to his hotel room in Richmond VA. Much needed rest after the long drive from Florida....

Posted by Throw Away Dogs Project on Friday, August 10, 2018

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)