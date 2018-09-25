Petersburg to clean up overgrown grass

Petersburg to clean up overgrown grass
Petersburg will be attacking overgrown vegetation each Friday.
By Brian Tynes | September 25, 2018 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 9:50 AM

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg will be cutting down overgrown grass throughout the city beginning Oct. 5.

Public Works and Utilities crews will work to trim the grass going ward-by-ward starting with Ward 5.

The work will focus on the city’s right-of-way. Overgrown grass on private homes will not be removed. Any homes that have been cited will be reviewed.

Petersburg is requesting property owners to cut their grass below the 12-inch city code.

Work will be conducted each Friday, weather-permitting.

In addition, two city-wide clean-up projects are planned for later in the year. A “White Goods” clean-up will be Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 and a community-wide clean-up Nov. 3.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.