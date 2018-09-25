Petersburg to clean up overgrown grass

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg will be cutting down overgrown grass throughout the city beginning Oct. 5.
Public Works and Utilities crews will work to trim the grass going ward-by-ward starting with Ward 5.
The work will focus on the city’s right-of-way. Overgrown grass on private homes will not be removed. Any homes that have been cited will be reviewed.
Petersburg is requesting property owners to cut their grass below the 12-inch city code.
Work will be conducted each Friday, weather-permitting.
In addition, two city-wide clean-up projects are planned for later in the year. A “White Goods” clean-up will be Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 and a community-wide clean-up Nov. 3.
