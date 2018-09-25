$28.4 million extension project at RIC to include 6 additional gates

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - As Richmond International Airport sets another new monthly passenger record, the Capital Region Airport Commission awarded an expansion project to a Maryland company on Tuesday.
W.M. Schlosser Company Inc. placed a bid of $28,488,000 for the Concourse A Extension project, which will bring six additional gates to the airport. This will bring the airport’s total gate count to 28.
“The Concourse A Extension project award is timely as the Airport has seen a consistent increase in flights and passenger traffic since 2013," said Airport Commission chairman Aubrey M. Stanley.
In August, the airport had 383,272 travelers. This is the fourth time in the past year that an all-time monthly record has been reported by RIC.
The Concourse A expansion creates 60,000 square feet of additional space for airline operations, customer hold rooms, retail and restaurant locations, office space for tenants, and new restrooms.
The first phase of the project, which is expected to end in March 2020, will begin in mid- to late November.
