Hanover deputies search for missing deaf man

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is also deaf.
Kenneth Bernstein, 66, was last seen Sept. 2 at a business in downtown Mechanicsville. He last spoke with a family member about one month ago.
Bernstein is described as being about 5-foot-8, weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.