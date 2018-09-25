Hanover deputies search for missing deaf man

Hanover deputies search for missing deaf man
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 25, 2018 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 2:53 PM

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is also deaf.

Kenneth Bernstein, 66, was last seen Sept. 2 at a business in downtown Mechanicsville. He last spoke with a family member about one month ago.

Bernstein is described as being about 5-foot-8, weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.