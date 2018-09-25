Girl dead, boy hurt after tree falls on hammock

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 22 at a family gathering. (Source: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)
September 25, 2018 at 12:22 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 12:23 PM

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a tree fell on two children swinging in a hammock at a Virginia residence, fatally injuring one of them.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets the two children were swinging in a hammock during a family gathering Saturday at a residence when the tree fell on top of them. Authorities say the hammock had been attached to the tree.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital and later died. The second child received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ground.

The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation has determined that the case was a tragic accident.

