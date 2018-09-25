Forecast: A return to the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After morning clouds and a few showers, it’ll be much warmer and humid Tuesday and Wednesday. An afternoon storm is possible Tuesday but much more LIKELY Wednesday late afternoon or evening as low pressure offshore nears the coast while a cold front approaches from the west. Thursday looks cool and cloudy again with more drizzle and rain.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny after early clouds, humid and much warmer with a scattered storm or two possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
7am: Cloudy 68, a shower possible
Noon: Partly sunny 80
4pm: Partly sunny, storm possible 83
7pm: Mostly cloudy, 76
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Best chance towards evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance late in day: 50%)
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler again with drizzle and rain. Lows lower 60s, highs only near 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible during the early morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s high in the upper 70s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows upper 50s to near 60, highs near 80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows low to mid 60s, highs low 80s
