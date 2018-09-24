YIKES: Rare two-headed snake found in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA (CNN/RNN) – No and … heck no.
A rare, two-headed copperhead was found in a backyard about 20 miles southwest of Washington, DC, last week and is being nursed back to health.
“Hey y’all, check out these extremely rare photos of an actual ‘two-headed’ copperhead, that was found in someone’s yard in Woodbridge, Virginia, and sent to our Facebook page, this evening!” Virginia Wildlife Management and Control posted on Facebook. “Cool huh?”
The special snake has attracted a lot of attention from around the world, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
“The snake is currently being cared for by a private reptile keeper with lots of experience in breeding and caring for venomous snakes,” the department said on Facebook.
“Although it did successfully feed over the weekend, it still has a long way to go before we are confident of its survival.”
State herpetologist J.D. Kleopfer said on Facebook that two-headed snakes are extremely rare because “they just don’t live that long.”
He said he hopes to donate the snake to a zoo.
