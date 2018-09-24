Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 24

NBC12 WWBT - Man goes viral for 'cat napping'
By Brian Tynes | September 24, 2018 at 5:31 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 6:19 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re starting a new week, and it’s looking it will be a rainy one.

VSP car struck

A Richmond man hit a Virginia State Police vehicle on I-95. The trooper was not injured.

The Virginia state police vehicle was struck by a Toyota Camry on I-195. (Source: Virginia state police)
The Virginia state police vehicle was struck by a Toyota Camry on I-195. (Source: Virginia state police) (NBC12)

It’s ‘Doga’ time

Here’s a fun way to help some animals affected by Hurricane Florence.

Exercise with dogs and help animal in need at the same time.
Exercise with dogs and help animal in need at the same time. ((Source: Fighting Gravity Fitness/Facebook))

Good to hear

From an inspiring young rapper to some cute new Richmond residents, last week had several things to be happy about.

The St. Jude Walk or Run to End Childhood Cancer brought hundreds of people out. (Source: NBC12)
The St. Jude Walk or Run to End Childhood Cancer brought hundreds of people out. (Source: NBC12) (NBC12)

Dreary day

It’s going to be a cool day with some rain off and on.

WWBT NBC12 - Monday morning forecast

Colon hyphen closed parentheses

Happy. Punctuation! Day?

Very Aristo-cat-ic

He’s got that wanderlust.

Thomas O’ Malley has been with us for four months and still hasn’t found a forever home! This big boy ADORES human...

Posted by Hanover Humane Society on Sunday, September 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.