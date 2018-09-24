Virginia receives nearly $16 million to combat opioid crisis

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia was awarded $15,809,989 in a federal opioid grant.
The State Opioid Response grant came from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“The complexities of addiction require interventions on every level, and we need all the resources we can get to perform those interventions,” said Governor Northam.
The federal grants provide targeted assistance to Virginia in battling the ongoing opioid crisis.
“This federal funding is an essential component of our collective efforts with medical providers, community-based organizations and other local stakeholders to combat the opioid crisis in Virginia,” he said.
Funds from the grant will be distributed to localities to support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts administered by Virginia’s Community Services Boards. Virginia has also expanded access to medically assisted treatment and allocated funding to community prevention efforts, peer supports and other recovery-based initiatives.
“These grant activities will help to develop infrastructure on our behavioral health system that meets people where they are, which is crucial,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D.
The grant also includes a research component in partnership with the Virginia Higher Education Collaborative.
“This grant will make possible more of the therapy, proven medications and prevention efforts that have made progress stemming the tide of Virginia’s opioid epidemic. With continued focus, we believe we can reverse these terrible trends,” said S. Hughes Melton, M.D. M.B.A., Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner.
In 2017, 1,227 Virginians died from opioid overdoses.
