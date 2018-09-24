Richmond Roughriders relocate to West Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Richmond Roughriders' owner Gregg Fornario announced that the team will be relocating to Wheeling, West Virginia.
“It was a total honor to play in Richmond and for the best fans in arena football,” Fornario said.
The team will be re-named the West Virginia Roughrides and play their home games at WesBanco Arena, located in downtown Wheeling.
“We have to do what’s right for the organization and our football team and with no viable options available to us permanently or temporarily in the Richmond area, we had to look elsewhere to a place that would best suit our franchise,” he said.
The West Virginia Roughriders will play in the Professional Arena Football league as they begin their third season in Wheeling.
“We are not only bringing arena football back to the city of Wheeling, but as the hub of northwestern West Virginia, we are bringing arena football back to an entire region of fans and families to provide them with fast paced and affordable entertainment and a team that they can really be proud of and call their own,” said Jesse Heninger, director of operations and marketing.
Fornario says the team is incredibly happy and excited to call Wheeling home.
