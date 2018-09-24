Richmond man helps feed thousands of hurricane victims through Operation Barbecue Relief

“I did everything from scrubbing tables to panning food for large trays for distribution,” Odell said. “It’s not just barbecue because you’re doing such mass quantities, it’s all cooked on large smokers. There is pulled pork, pork tenderloin, turkey and most of the sides are dried beans and rice and things of that nature and canned baked beans, peaches, fruit, stuff like that. A hot meal goes a long way when your house is flooded and you have no electricity.”