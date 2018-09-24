Richmond police seeking suspect involved in Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Monday.
On Monday, Sept. 17, officers reported to a convenience store at the 7200 block of Riverside Drive to find Joshua A. Grey down and unresponsive.
The 23-year-old suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minutes before the shooting occurred, surveillance video shows the suspect walking in the 1700 block of Carver Street.
The medical examiner is still determining the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with any information should call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
