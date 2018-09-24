Two teens charged with murder in Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested two teenage boys in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
On Monday, Sept. 17, officers reported to a convenience store at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street to find Joshua A. Grey down and unresponsive. The 23-year-old suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tyshawn Andrews, 15, and Demeco Pressey-Robertson, 17, were arrested the next week. They both face numerous charges including:
- Murder
- Attempted Robbery
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
Anyone with any information should call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.