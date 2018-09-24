Officials urge the importance of child car restraints

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Child Passenger Safety Week in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health wants to make sure everyone is aware of the importance of seat belts - for both adults and children.
In order to keep your precious cargo safe, you’ll have to be thorough with your car seat installation.
If you have more than one child using a car seat, you should make sure none of the seats are restricting the other’s movement. Safety experts say the child’s seat should not move more than an inch in any direction when adjusted.
It’s also important to make sure you’re using the right seat for your child’s age and weight. Infants should be in a rear-facing car seat until they’re about 2 years old or weigh as much as the average 2-year-old. After that, they can move to a forward-facing seat. Some rear-facing seats convert into forward-facing ones, if you’re looking to get more bang for your buck.
If you want to be even more cautious, some fire and police stations will check your car seat for you. But be aware that not all do.
The Virginia Department Health has a full list of which stations will check car seats, which includes five in the Richmond area.
For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.
