NBC12 / RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of September 24

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Highland Springs remains atop the NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for the sixth straight week, while Manchester continues to keep a firm hold on the number two spot. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
Highland Springs (5-0, was #1) - The Springers kept rolling with a 71-8 win over Lee-Davis, putting their season point total at 286 in five games. A showdown with unbeaten Henrico looms this Friday. Next game: @ Henrico, 9/28
Manchester (4-0, was #2) - The Lancers followed up their big win over Monacan with a 47-3 triumph at Midlothian. Next game: vs. James River, 9/28
Dinwiddie (4-0, was #3) - A bye week didn’t slow down the Generals, who stormed to a 69-26 victory over Prince George. Next game: @ Thomas Dale, 9/28
Varina (4-0, was #4) - The Blue Devil offense continued to roll in a 49-7 win over Hanover, as Varina got Capital District play out to a good start. Next game: @ Armstrong, 9/28
Henrico (3-0, was #5) - The Warriors cruised past Patrick Henry in Ashland, 44-6, and now set their sights on taking down Highland Springs at home on Friday. Next game: vs. Highland Springs, 9/28
L.C. Bird (5-0, was #6) - The Skyhawks survived a nail-biter last week, scoring with 13 seconds to play to nip Huguenot, 7-6. Mykey Anderson pulled down the game-winning reception on a trick play. Bird enters its bye week undefeated. Next game: vs. Clover Hill, 10/5
Hopewell (3-0, was #8) - Hopewell emerged victorious in a battle of unbeatens this past Friday night, downing Petersburg, 35-14. Next game: @ Matoaca, 9/28
Thomas Dale (3-1, was #9) - The Knights needed a come-from-behind effort to top Motoaca, but earned the 28-21 win. They’ll look to fine-tune before Dinwiddie visits on Friday. Next game: vs. Dinwiddie, 9/28
Monacan (3-1, was #9) - The Chiefs had an open date to regroup after their loss to Manchester. They’ll look to get back on the right track Friday against George Wythe. Next game: vs. George Wythe, 9/28
Atlee (4-0, was #10) - A 28-18 win over Armstrong put the Raiders at 4-0 for the first time since 2011. Next game: vs. Armstrong, 9/21
Louisa (4-0, was #11) - The Lions stormed to 4-0 with a dominating 40-7 win at Albemarle on Saturday. Next game: vs. Western Albemarle, 9/28
Goochland (4-0, was #12) - Goochland enjoyed a bye this past week and gets back to work this Friday at home The Bulldogs’ opponent—Buckingham, the team that handed them their last regular season loss back in October of 2015. Next game: vs. Buckingham, 9/28
