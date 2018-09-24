National Voter Registration Day is September 25

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections will be participating in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.
Volunteers and organizations throughout the Commonwealth will encourage eligible Virginians to register to vote and increase awareness of voter registration opportunities.
“Voting is a fundamental right of our democracy,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections commissioner. “The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to ensuring that all eligible residents of the Commonwealth are able to exercise that right.”
On Tuesday, the Department will host an ‘Everything Elections Table,' alongside OnTheSquareVA. The table will be set up at Capitol Square near the Bell Tower from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will voter registration forms, address update forms, absentee ballot applications and voter photo I.D. information available.
Department employees will be on-site to answer any questions about elections or the voter registration process.
The deadline for registering to vote in the November 6, 2018 election is October 15, 2018.
All eligible Virginians can register to vote or verify their registration status online.
Find out more about National Voter Registration Day here.
