Man strikes Virginia state police vehicle

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia state police trooper was investigating a crash on I-195 when a Toyota Camry struck his vehicle in the rear and passenger side.
The trooper was out of his vehicle at the time of impact and was not injured.
The driver was Thien Cong Tang, 47, of Richmond.
Tang was transported to the hospital for minor to serious injuries. A female passenger in his car was not injured in the crash.
Tang was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control.
The crash remains under investigation.
