Hopewell City Public Schools hiring bus drivers

Hopewell City Public Schools hiring bus drivers
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 24, 2018 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 3:46 PM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is hiring full-time bus drivers and will give a $500 new hire bonus.

The schools are looking for anyone with a valid CDL license with P and S endorsements. Paid training will be provided if needed.

Starting pay is $15.44 per hour minimum. Benefits are also included.

Employees with children ages three and up may ride along with their parent.

You can submit an application in person at 115 N 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860 or online at www.hopewell.k12.va.us.

Hopewell City Public Schools has immediate full-time bus driver positions available. MINIMUM starting pay of $15.44 per...

Posted by Hopewell City Public Schools on Saturday, September 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.