Hopewell City Public Schools hiring bus drivers

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is hiring full-time bus drivers and will give a $500 new hire bonus.
The schools are looking for anyone with a valid CDL license with P and S endorsements. Paid training will be provided if needed.
Starting pay is $15.44 per hour minimum. Benefits are also included.
Employees with children ages three and up may ride along with their parent.
You can submit an application in person at 115 N 12th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860 or online at www.hopewell.k12.va.us.
