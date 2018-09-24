Hanover Youth Service Council collects over 11K school supplies

HANOVER COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - With the help of the Hanover County community, the Hanover Youth Service Council’s (HYSC) 19th annual school supply drive collected over 11,700 school supplies and 15 pre-packaged school supply kits.
The service group, consisting of 35 Hanover County middle and high school students, distributed the collected supplies to all Hanover County public schools.
Extra supplies were donated to nonprofit agencies that serve children in need.
“Just as in past years, the public has been extremely generous in their support of this project,” said Lisa Adkins, Hanover County Community Resources administrator. “It is rewarding to know that through this project, the youth within our Hanover Youth Service Council can be leaders in supporting peers and younger children in need throughout our community.”
This year’s donors and collection sites included County offices and libraries, the Hanover County Employee Association, Burkwood Swim & Racquet Club, Cold Harbor Ruritan Club, ACES, Covenant Woods, Ashland Christian Church, Atlee Community Church and Chenault Veterinary Hospital, Dunn’s Chapel, Righteous Outlaw Band and Fire/EMS Station #6.
A live collection event was also held at Kroger in Atlee.
For more information on HYSC, call the Department of Community Resources at 804-365-4180.
