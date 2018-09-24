Garage catches fire in Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters have responded to a garage fire in an apartment complex in Henrico’s west end.
The complex is located in the 7600 block of Fernwood Street.
The fire, reported by maintenance staff, was quickly knocked down by firefighters upon arrival.
The garage contained pool chemicals so firefighters are working to decontaminate themselves, but there is no risk to the public.
There have been no injuries reported.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
