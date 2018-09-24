Fatal two-vehicle crash in Louisa leads to death

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Mary Elizabeth Carter, 19, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County on Sunday.
Virginia state police responded to a crash at Route 605, 0.7 miles north of Route 33.
The trooper’s investigation revealed that Carter was traveling southbound on Route 605 when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.
The northbound vehicle was driven by Langston Quarles, 67, of Louisa.
Quarles was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Unfortunately, Carter succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
