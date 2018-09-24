Deported Ohio mother of 4 reunited with family

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - A Fairfield mother of four who was deported to Mexico in April 2017 is now back home with her family, attorneys say.
Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. represents Maribel Trujillo Diaz and says she was returned to the U.S. from Mexico to attend her ongoing immigration hearings at the Cleveland Immigration Court.
ABLE released the statement Monday morning saying they are ‘overjoyed’ Trujillo Diaz has been reunited with her family after 17 months of separation.
Trujillo Diaz was held at a facility in LaSalle, Louisiana before being deported April 19, 2017, an ICE representative said.
Trujillo Diaz was taken into custody April 5, 2017, as she was heading into work.
She fled Mexico in 2002 after she says her family was targeted by Mexican Cartels.
At the time she was deported, she still had an active work permit which wasn’t set to expire until July.
When questioned about the deportation, the Public Affairs Officer with ICE issued a statement saying, “Trujillo has no legal basis to remain in the United States.”
A federal appeals court dismissed Trujillo Diaz’s bid for an emergency order halting deportation on April 11, 2017.
Attorney Kathleen Kersh have fought to allow her to remain, and unsuccessfully pleaded with the Board of Immigration Appeals to re-open her case. Trujillo Diaz has sought asylum, saying her family has been targeted by drug cartels.
Immigration officials say she entered the U.S. illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals.
ABLE says a “Welcome Home” prayer service is being held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at St. Julie Billiart Parish, in Hamilton.
In April of 2017, Senator Sherrod Brown’s office said the senator personally called ICE and asked them to reconsider her case.
