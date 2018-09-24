Caught on camera: 3 people hurling rocks leaves $6k in damages

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a vandalism that left a Southside business with thousands of dollars worth of damage, and the crime was all caught on camera!
Johnny Johnson, owner of Johnny On The Spot Services, said his surveillance cameras captured three men throwing rocks at work trucks around midnight Saturday.
"I get very angry to be honest with you,” Johnson said. “I just don't understand why. I mean just look at this."
Johnson’s business has been located off Bainbridge Street for 15 years.
He's never had any issues until recently.
“[They] started picking up asphalt chunks off the ground and hurling them at the vehicles as a prank,” Johnson said. “They did it for about 30 minutes.”
Johnson found out about the vandalism Sunday when his coworker came in early to work. He went back through this surveillance video shortly after.
“I’m just appalled,” Johnson said.
Since then, Johnson has been busy picking up the asphalt chunks used in the crime and filing a police report.
"They damaged the trucks,” Johnson said. “This whole panel is damaged. This was where they knocked the window out and damaged the seat. It also rained inside and messed up the truck." Johnson estimates the total cost of damage among the four truck to be around $6,000.
While the damage is significant, Johnson said there was something else in the surveillance video that stood out to him.
“Looks to be some young kids and one had a gun,” he said. “So I’m glad none of my employees were here because they would have tried to stop them.”
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department.
