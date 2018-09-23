Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle along the Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Bell Creek Road intersection.
Deputies said Dinese Elizabeth Smith, 65, of Drakes Branch, was walking with another person along the road.
Smith was attempting to cross in an unlit part of the road and without a crosswalk when she was struck.
She suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies said the driver stayed on scene. Officials do not expect any charges.
This is the first auto/pedestrian accident at this intersection, which deputies said is about a year old.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.