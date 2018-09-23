Virginia welcomes first-ever Tour DaVita

Virginia welcomes first-ever Tour DaVita
Over 600 cyclists will travel through Virginia over the course of three days. (Source: Tour DaVita)
By Tamia Mallory | September 22, 2018 at 10:09 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 10:09 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 12th annual Tour DaVita will make its way to Virginia for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The tour brings over 600 cyclists together to raise awareness for kidney disease and support Bridge of Life medical missions.

The cyclists, which include DaVita Kidney Care employees, physicians and dialysis patients, will pedal nearly 230 miles through Virginia over the course of three days.

To date, cyclists have raised over $11 million to support Bridge of Life.

The ride will begin in Doswell on Sunday and will ends in Charles City on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the ride on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.