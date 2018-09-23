Virginia welcomes first-ever Tour DaVita

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 12th annual Tour DaVita will make its way to Virginia for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 23.
The tour brings over 600 cyclists together to raise awareness for kidney disease and support Bridge of Life medical missions.
The cyclists, which include DaVita Kidney Care employees, physicians and dialysis patients, will pedal nearly 230 miles through Virginia over the course of three days.
To date, cyclists have raised over $11 million to support Bridge of Life.
The ride will begin in Doswell on Sunday and will ends in Charles City on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.