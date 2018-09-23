Virginia celebrates Henrietta Lacks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Sunday kicks off a week of events celebrating Henrietta Lacks.
Lacks grew up in Clover, Virginia in Halifax County in the 1920s. She moved to Baltimore in the ‘40s with her husband, and in January 1951 was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Her treatment took place at Johns Hopkins -- the closest hospital that would take black patients in the early 1950s. There, doctors took samples of her cells without her permission.
Lacks died a few months later but her cells did not. In fact, something miraculous happened.
"No one told her kids until the early ‘70s, when scientists decided to track down her kids in order to do research on them to learn more about the cells," Rebecca Skloot, author of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, said.
These cells are nicknamed “HeLa cells” - from the first two letters of her first and last names - are used in labs all over the world.
“Her cells were the first ever cloned. Her genes were some of the first ever mapped. We can trace some of our most important cancer medications back to her cells -- the HPV vaccine,” Skloot said.
Here is a list of events in Virginia celebrating Henrietta Lacks:
Sunday, September 23
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Lifting up a legacy: A worship service at Henrietta Lacks' church home
Location: St. Matthew Baptist Church of Clover
1164 Clover Rd., Clover, VA 24534
Pastor Reverend Alfred Chandler
Sunday, September 23
Time: 5 p.m.
Feature presentation film about Henrietta Lacks' life
Location: Carpenter Theater
600 E Grace St., Richmond, VA 23219
Sunday, September 23
Time: 5 p.m.
Feature presentation film about Henrietta Lacks' life
Location: The Prizery
700 Bruce St., South Boston, VA 24592
Monday, September 24
Time: noon – 1:30 p.m.
Lacks Legacy Lunch: A VDH lunch & learn to honor Henrietta Lacks' contributions to public health
Location: Virginia Department of Health
109 Governor St., Richmond, VA 23219
VDH employees only; TRAIN number: 1080343
Tuesday, September 25
Time: 6 p.m.
Building upon her legacy: An evening panel about Henrietta Lacks and the Henrietta Lacks Commission
Location: Library of Virginia
800 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219
Wednesday, September 26
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Proclaiming her legacy: Signing of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Week Proclamation by State Officials
Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority
1100 Confroy Dr., South Boston, VA 24592
Wednesday, September 26
Time: 2 p.m.
Inaugural meeting of the Henrietta Lacks Commission (Day #1)
Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority
1100 Confroy Dr., South Boston, VA 24592
Wednesday, September 26
Time: 5 p.m.
Henrietta Lacks Commission Launch, Evening Dinner
Private event
Thursday, September 27
Time: 1 p.m.
Inaugural meeting of the Henrietta Lacks Commission (Day #2)
Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority
Friday, September 28
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Carrying the legacy forward: Henrietta Lacks Legacy Week, Closing Reception
Private Event
Saturday, September 29
Time: 2 – 4:30 p.m.
Legends never die: Final viewing of movie, followed by Q&A with a scientist
Location: Science Museum of Virginia
2500 Broad St., Richmond, VA 23220
