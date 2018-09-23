Virginia celebrates Henrietta Lacks

Virginia celebrates Henrietta Lacks
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 23, 2018 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated September 23 at 9:25 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Sunday kicks off a week of events celebrating Henrietta Lacks.

Lacks grew up in Clover, Virginia in Halifax County in the 1920s. She moved to Baltimore in the ‘40s with her husband, and in January 1951 was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Her treatment took place at Johns Hopkins -- the closest hospital that would take black patients in the early 1950s. There, doctors took samples of her cells without her permission.

Lacks died a few months later but her cells did not. In fact, something miraculous happened.

"No one told her kids until the early ‘70s, when scientists decided to track down her kids in order to do research on them to learn more about the cells," Rebecca Skloot, author of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, said.

These cells are nicknamed “HeLa cells” - from the first two letters of her first and last names - are used in labs all over the world.

“Her cells were the first ever cloned. Her genes were some of the first ever mapped. We can trace some of our most important cancer medications back to her cells -- the HPV vaccine,” Skloot said.

Here is a list of events in Virginia celebrating Henrietta Lacks:

Sunday, September 23

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Lifting up a legacy: A worship service at Henrietta Lacks' church home

Location: St. Matthew Baptist Church of Clover

1164 Clover Rd., Clover, VA 24534

Pastor Reverend Alfred Chandler

Sunday, September 23

Time: 5 p.m.

Feature presentation film about Henrietta Lacks' life

Location: Carpenter Theater

600 E Grace St., Richmond, VA 23219

Sunday, September 23

Time: 5 p.m.

Feature presentation film about Henrietta Lacks' life

Location: The Prizery

700 Bruce St., South Boston, VA 24592

Monday, September 24

Time: noon – 1:30 p.m.

Lacks Legacy Lunch: A VDH lunch & learn to honor Henrietta Lacks' contributions to public health

Location: Virginia Department of Health

109 Governor St., Richmond, VA 23219

VDH employees only; TRAIN number: 1080343

Tuesday, September 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Building upon her legacy: An evening panel about Henrietta Lacks and the Henrietta Lacks Commission

Location: Library of Virginia

800 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219

Wednesday, September 26

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Proclaiming her legacy: Signing of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Week Proclamation by State Officials

Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority

1100 Confroy Dr., South Boston, VA 24592

Wednesday, September 26

Time: 2 p.m.

Inaugural meeting of the Henrietta Lacks Commission (Day #1)

Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority

1100 Confroy Dr., South Boston, VA 24592

Wednesday, September 26

Time: 5 p.m.

Henrietta Lacks Commission Launch, Evening Dinner

Private event

Thursday, September 27

Time: 1 p.m.

Inaugural meeting of the Henrietta Lacks Commission (Day #2)

Location: Halifax Industrial Development Authority

Friday, September 28

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Carrying the legacy forward: Henrietta Lacks Legacy Week, Closing Reception

Private Event

Saturday, September 29

Time: 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Legends never die: Final viewing of movie, followed by Q&A with a scientist

Location: Science Museum of Virginia

2500 Broad St., Richmond, VA 23220

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.