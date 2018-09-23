Rain possible over the next few days

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cloudy and MUCH cooler today and tomorrow with areas of light rain likely. Rain could fall at any point and today’s high is expected to be as cool as its been since April. Warmer temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday as it’ll feel like summer, then next weekend looks pleasant and seasonable with highs in the 70s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with showers, most numerous morning through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain chance 80%
- 7am: Showers, 62°
- Noon: Showers, 64°
- 4pm: Cloudy 64°
- 7pm: Showers, 64°
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and still cool with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon, with a few showers and storms later in day. Lows in the upper 60s. Feeling like summer again with highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning cooler again with scattered showers likely, especially afternoon and night. Lows upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight shower chances. Lows mid 60s, highs near 80.
SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 60s. Highs upper 70s
