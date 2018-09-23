‘I just kept hitting him’: Woman chases alleged groper through subway

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Newly-released video shows a woman chasing and hitting an alleged groper through a New York subway station.
Chantal Castanon is the woman you see in this video chasing a man through the subway station at 42nd Street and Grand Central Terminal.
“It just so happened so fast,” Castanon said. “When I actually saw it I was like ‘wow, I can’t even believe I actually did that.’ I didn’t even think about it.”
Castanon said what the man did to her moments before sent her into a fury.
She was so angry she said she had to fight back.
“I felt the rage coming from my stomach. I was just like ‘what did he just do to me?’ ” she said. “Did he really just touch me like that? And didn’t even care, just like, walked off like it was nothing.”
Castanon was headed home for the day after work on Aug. 31 when she was walking down the stairs to catch the train when the man walked up the stairs and grabbed her behind.
"Really quickly it happened but he's just like grabbed my whole buttocks," she said.
The surveillance video captured her reaction, running after the man, hitting him several times.
"I was just like ‘you know what? You're not touching me like that and getting away with it,’ " she said.
The man actually kept apologizing but it did nothing to quell her anger.
"He was just like, ‘I’m sorry and I’m sorry and for everything,’ " she said. “I just kept hitting him. He just kept outraging me like ‘how could you apologize to me after something you just did? ‘ "
Eventually the man got away, surely never expecting the reaction he got.
Castanon hopes by telling her story someone will turn him in.
"I just want him caught because you don't know who he did it to or potentially do it to and it has to stop," she said.
