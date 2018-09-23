Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Although the week began with unpredictable weather, the past couple of days have been filled with stories of hope. With earlier nights and sweater weather upon us, this summer ended with a bang.
New Furry Friends:
The Richmond SPCA has taken in animals displaced from Hurricane Florence. If you’ve been looking for a fluffy companion, you’re in luck!
‘Playground Status’:
Many rappers are praised for their lyrics on money and fame, but Virginia’s own Young King Jai is different. The 10-year-old rapper makes positive songs to motivate other children.
Race for Relief:
Over 600 cyclists, including DaVita Kidney Care employees, physicians and dialysis patients, came together to begin their three-day journey across Virginia. The 12th annual Tour DaVita raises awareness for kidney disease and supports the Bridge of Life medical missions.
Paying it Back:
Linemen came out to assist families affected by Hurricane Florence, but one family returned the favor. Shannon Krueger, of North Carolina, and her daughters reached out to linemen in their area and helped to do their laundry.
Johhny Cash, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson:
A Dinwiddie County resident turned over 28 beagles to authorities so they could be cared for properly. Richmond Animal Care and Control took in 10 of the beagles and named them after country singers. The dogs are now up for adoption.
Fun for a Cause:
Hundreds of area residents spent their Saturday walking, or running, to end childhood cancer. The fun-filled event helped to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Rain Continues:
With cooler temperatures popping into the forecast, we will see a sneak-peek of fall weather early in the week. But don’t put your rain boots away just yet.
Photo of the Week:
Nancy Flippen captured an awesome shot of these Virginia mountains over the weekend. Thanks for this amazing view, Nancy!
Final Thought:
“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” - Albert Camus
Wishing you a happy fall!
